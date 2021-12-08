Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,709 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NOV opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

