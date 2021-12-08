Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,570 shares of company stock worth $8,682,254 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

