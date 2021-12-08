Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 558,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

