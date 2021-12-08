Noel Bertram Watson Sells 57,825 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LZ stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $40.94.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
