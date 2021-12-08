Noel Bertram Watson Sells 57,825 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

