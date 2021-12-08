Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

