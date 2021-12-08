Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,391,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $446,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 202,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,722,000 after buying an additional 53,966 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

