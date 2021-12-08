Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 50.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

