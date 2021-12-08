MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

