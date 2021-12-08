Paul Kim Sells 620 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.34. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

