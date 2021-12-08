Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 60 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $216.60 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

