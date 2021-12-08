Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

