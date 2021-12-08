Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

QTWO stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,498 shares of company stock worth $14,635,246 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

