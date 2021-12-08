Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

