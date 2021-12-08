Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

POAI stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

