$6.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 to $8.88. Charter Communications posted earnings of $5.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $22.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.68 to $24.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $31.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $650.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $697.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

