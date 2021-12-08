PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.