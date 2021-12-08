Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,615 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 434,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

NYSE NSA opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

