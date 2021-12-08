Nishan M. Desilva Acquires 7,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Nishan M. Desilva bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $20,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SELB opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.