mPhase Technologies (XDSL) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare mPhase Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|mPhase Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|mPhase Technologies Competitors
|73
|525
|778
|12
|2.53
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares mPhase Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|mPhase Technologies
|3.96%
|12.15%
|5.88%
|mPhase Technologies Competitors
|-464.12%
|-2.09%
|-4.62%
Volatility & Risk
mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.20, meaning that their average stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares mPhase Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|mPhase Technologies
|$30.67 million
|$1.67 million
|N/A
|mPhase Technologies Competitors
|$681.85 million
|$41.65 million
|6.52
mPhase Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.
Summary
mPhase Technologies peers beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About mPhase Technologies
mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
