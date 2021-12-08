Ross Portaro Purchases 30,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) insider Ross Portaro purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

