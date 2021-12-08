Barclays Increases Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 6,650

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 6,230 ($82.62) to GBX 6,650 ($88.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHT. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 6,520 ($86.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,024.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,616.52. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

