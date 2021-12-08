Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 47.70 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.25.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

