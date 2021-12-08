Ross Dove Purchases 30,701 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove purchased 30,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,042.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Dove acquired 57,342 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.08.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Global by 156.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800,605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

