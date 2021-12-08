Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 30,512 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

