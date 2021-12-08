Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

