Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

