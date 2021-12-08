Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,200 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

