South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

SJI stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.35%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

