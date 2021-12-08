Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 9,000 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

