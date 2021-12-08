Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

