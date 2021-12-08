4,500 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

