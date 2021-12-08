NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 428 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $51,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

