Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $38,132,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $160.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

