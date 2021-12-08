SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBAC stock opened at $360.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.53. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.91 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

