Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.