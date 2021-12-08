Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $405.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

