Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in Masimo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.