Michael Cho Sells 802 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZBRA opened at $605.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.54 and its 200-day moving average is $548.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

