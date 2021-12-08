Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.