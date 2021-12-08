Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 624,514 shares of company stock worth $20,120,663 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE:XM opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.