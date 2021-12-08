PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) vs. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head to Head Review

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PetVivo and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93% INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 3,970.25 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -10.20 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 36.11 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.54

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PetVivo beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

