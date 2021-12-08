Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 107,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $808.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

