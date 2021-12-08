Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

