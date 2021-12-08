Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 26,071 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 253.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

