$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the lowest is $5.64 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.77 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

