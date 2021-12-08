Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Caleres worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

