Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COWN stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

