Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $620.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $580.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.11.

Shares of AVGO opened at $590.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.83. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07. The company has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

