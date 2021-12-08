Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $620.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $580.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.11.
Shares of AVGO opened at $590.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.83. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07. The company has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
