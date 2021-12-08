Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $89.62

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.62, but opened at $83.45. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 241 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,168 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

