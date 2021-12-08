Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 35,680 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

